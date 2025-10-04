Europa Conference League: Taofeek Ismaheel, the Nigerian with a remarkable performance

L’ailier droit nigérian a bien débuté saison.

After the second half of the Champions League, it's time for the Europa Conference League, which kicked off on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Taofeek Ismaheel, the 25-year-old Nigerian prodigy, is already making waves in this European competition.

Taofeek Ismaheel scored his first goal of the season for Lech Poznan. He performed remarkably well against Rapid Vienna, scoring a goal in first-half injury time and providing the assist for Leo Bengtsson's fourth and final goal in the 77th minute.

This good level of play of the player makes him one of the most remarkable performances of African players.