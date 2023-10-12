Euro-2024. Sensation in Osijek. Turkey defeated Croatia and moved into the top spot in Group D

On October 12, a match from the 7th round of the Euro 2024 qualification in Group D took place between the national teams of Croatia and Turkey in Osijek. The game ended with a sensational victory for the visitors, with a score of 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Baris Yilmaz in the 30th minute.

Thanks to this win, the Turkish team climbed to the top of Group D with 13 points after 6 matches. Croatia currently occupies the second place with 10 points, but they have one game in hand. The third and fourth places are shared by Armenia and Wales, each with 7 points, while Latvia is at the bottom with 3 points.

Euro 2024. Qualification. October 12

Group D. 7th Round

Croatia - Turkey - 0:1

Goal: Yilmaz (30')

Standings in Group D: