Euro-2024 got an official mascot (photo)

The official mascot of the Euro-2024 championship was unveiled in Germany.

According to the press service of UEFA, the bear mascot of the upcoming European Championship is the mascot.

The presentation of the mascot took place in one of the schools in Gelsenkirchen.

The new mascot was created to commemorate the teddy bear, which became a popular toy in Germany in the early 20th century.

In the coming weeks, the mascot is to choose a name.