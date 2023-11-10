A ranking of the best NBA basketball players under 25 years old has been compiled
ESPN has ranked the best basketball players under 25. The ranking is based on future potential.
Basketball player Luka Dončić is ranked first, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards is second, and Victor Wembanyama rounds out the top three.
Ranking of the best basketball players under 25:
- Luka Dončić (Dallas)
- Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)
- Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio)
- Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana)
- Ja Morant (Memphis)
