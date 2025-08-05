RU RU ES ES FR FR
Espanyol wants their legend back! Lucas Vázquez could return to top-flight football

Espanyol wants their legend back! Lucas Vázquez could return to top-flight football

Everything depends on the player himself.
Football news Today, 02:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lucas Vazquez during his time playing for Real Madrid Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Espanyol’s management is pulling out all the stops.

Details: According to EL 1900, Espanyol’s sporting director Fran Garagarza is personally in contact with 34-year-old defender Lucas Vázquez.

It’s reported that both the club’s management and coaching staff see Vázquez as a player who can bring invaluable experience to the squad and add depth to the roster.

At present, Vázquez is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid.

Vázquez played for Espanyol in the 2014/15 season on loan, after which he joined them permanently, but only a few months later returned to Real Madrid, where he played until 2025.

The player racked up 402 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 38 goals and providing 73 assists. For Espanyol, Vázquez managed 39 matches, netting 4 goals and delivering 7 assists.

Reminder: The owners of English club Burnley are buying Spanish side Espanyol

