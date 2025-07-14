Burnley owners to acquire Spanish side Espanyol!

Two clubs from top European leagues are set to come under the same umbrella.

Details: Today it was revealed that Velocity Sport Limited has reached an agreement with the current owners of Spanish club Espanyol to purchase a controlling stake previously held by RASTAR.

According to MARCA, the deal is valued at 200 million euros.

Velocity Sport Limited is a UK-based group that includes American shareholders, and now Espanyol will join Burnley under the same management structure. While the teams will remain independent, they will be aligned strategically and financially.

This move is expected to mark a new era of development for the Spanish club, propelling the team to an entirely new, previously unseen level.

Last season, Espanyol managed to retain their La Liga status by finishing 14th, while Burnley secured promotion to the Premier League by finishing second in the Championship.

