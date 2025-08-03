RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Klaksvik vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 5, 2025

Klaksvik vs Neman prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 5, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Klaksvik vs Neman Grodno prediction Photo: x.com/KI_Klaksvik/ Author unknownn
Klaksvik
Klaksvik Klaksvik Schedule Klaksvik Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
05 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Torshavn, Torsvoellur Stadium
Neman Grodno
Neman Grodno Neman Grodno Schedule Neman Grodno Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Klaksvik will face Neman. The match will take place in the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, August 5. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I am offering a bet focused on the match’s goal-scoring potential.

Match preview

Faroe Islands’ Klaksvik continues to capture European attention with their disciplined and mature style of play. After a memorable Champions League qualification campaign in 2023, where the team advanced through several rounds and impressed with their resilience, Klaksvik has cemented its reputation as a tough European competitor.

This season in the Conference League, the Faroese side is once again delivering quality football. In the first round, Klaksvik defeated Finnish side SJK twice, before edging out Serbia’s Radnicki by the narrowest of margins.

Klaksvik’s main strengths remain their solid defense and their ability to capitalize on set-pieces. On their home ground, where the weather and artificial turf often serve as additional weapons, the team feels especially comfortable. Klaksvik prefers to play on the counter, focusing on midfield compactness and rapid attacks down the wings.

While the squad is far from star-studded, Klaksvik’s tactical discipline and mental toughness consistently allow them to challenge more illustrious opponents. Domestically, they are firmly on top of the league after 16 rounds.

Neman Grodno is enjoying arguably the best European campaign in its history. The Belarusian side confidently overcame Armenian club Urartu, then dispatched Kosice with equal poise, showing not only grit but also an ability to apply sustained pressure on the opposition’s goal.

Neman sets up in a classic 4-5-1 formation, emphasizing vertical passes and wing play. Forward Pavel Savitskiy has emerged as the team’s focal point—his goal-scoring instinct and movement between the lines have made him Neman’s main attacking threat in Europe.

Despite this progress, Neman still faces defensive issues, particularly under rapid transitions and when dealing with opponents’ positional attacks. Their backline is prone to mistakes when playing out from the back under pressure, which could prove costly against Klaksvik’s pressing.

Nevertheless, the team is in excellent physical shape, exudes confidence, and is ready to fight until the final whistle. In Grodno, there is open talk that reaching the next round would be a historic achievement, and the match in the Faroes is seen as the key to unlocking that dream.

Match facts

  • Klaksvik hasn’t suffered a defeat since last August, when they lost to Finnish side HJK in the Conference League qualification play-off round.
  • Neman is unbeaten in nine consecutive matches: seven wins and two draws.
  • Klaksvik averages 1.7 goals per home game, while Neman averages 1.8 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Klaksvik: John, Faere, Pavlovic, Tellechi, Andreasen, Frederiksberg, Hansson, Johnsen, Danielsen, Johannesen, Kletzkard.
  • Neman: Belov, Kuchinskiy, Sadovnichiy, Parkhomenko, Shamurzaev, Kozlov, Nazarenko, Pantya, Suchkov, Savitskiy, Zubovich.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

This match promises to be tightly contested but with plenty of goal-scoring chances. Both teams are capable in attack, but neither boasts an impenetrable defense. Klaksvik, traditionally strong at home, will look to exploit their climate and tactical advantages, while Neman will try to respond with quick attacks and set-pieces. A bet on both teams to score looks justified.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:30 Internacional vs São Paulo: Will São Paulo extend their winning streak? Internacional Odds: 1.79 Sao Paulo Recommended Melbet
Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Monterrey Odds: 1.92 New York Red Bulls Bet now 1xBet
Seattle Sounders FC vs Santos Laguna prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.73 Santos Laguna Bet now Melbet
LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 LA Galaxy Odds: 1.5 Cruz Azul Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Casertana prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 04:00 Napoli vs Casertana prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 4, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.87 Casertana Bet now Melbet
Daegu FC vs Barcelona prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 07:00 Daegu vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Daegu FC Odds: 1.7 Barcelona Bet now Melbet
Metalist 1925 vs Obolon prediction Premier League Ukraine 04 aug 2025, 11:00 Metalist 1925 vs Obolon. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025 Metalist 1925 Odds: 1.7 Obolon Recommended Mostbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Alzenau prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 13:00 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Alzenau prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.51 Bayern Alzenau Bet now Mostbet
Uganda vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship 04 aug 2025, 13:00 Uganda vs Algeria: Who will kick off the tournament with a win? Uganda Odds: 1.5 Algeria Bet now 1xBet
Uganda vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship 04 aug 2025, 13:00 Uganda vs Algeria: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025 Uganda Odds: 2.6 Algeria Recommended Melbet
Sevilla vs Al Qadasiya prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 15:00 Sevilla vs Al-Qadsiah prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.47 Al Qadasiya Bet now Melbet
Liverpool vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies 04 aug 2025, 15:00 Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.7 Athletic Club Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:59 Inter targets former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood Football news Today, 16:30 Contract nearly as big as Messi's. Son Heung-min set to become MLS's next superstar Football news Today, 16:04 Manchester United's new stadium project stalls. What's going on? Boxing News Today, 15:38 Trilogy with Usyk in doubt? Fury makes new statement on ring return Football news Today, 15:07 Rumors put to rest. Saudi Arabia makes decision on Vinicius transfer this summer Football news Today, 14:54 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 14:25 A super clash awaits us! MTN8 semi-final draw revealed Football news Today, 14:00 Favorites hold their ground. All MTN8 Cup semifinalists confirmed Football news Today, 13:55 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 13:25 Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores