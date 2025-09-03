Ernesto Valverde handed four-match suspension. What's behind the decision?

A harsh punishment.

Athletic Bilbao kicked off the new La Liga season with three consecutive wins. However, the team now faces a setback involving their head coach.

Details: The Royal Spanish Football Federation has officially announced that Ernesto Valverde has been suspended for four matches. The reason for this severe decision is protests directed at the referee and demonstrated disrespect.

This means he will miss the clashes against Alavés, Valencia, Girona, and Villarreal.

🟥 Bilan des suspensions de la 3e journée de Liga :



👉3 matchs : Álex Padilla.



👉4 matchs : Ernesto Valverde. pic.twitter.com/bAhZlPmWPd — 100% Liga (@FoudeLiga) September 3, 2025

