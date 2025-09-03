RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ernesto Valverde handed four-match suspension. What's behind the decision?

Football news Today, 11:45
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Athletic Bilbao kicked off the new La Liga season with three consecutive wins. However, the team now faces a setback involving their head coach.

Details: The Royal Spanish Football Federation has officially announced that Ernesto Valverde has been suspended for four matches. The reason for this severe decision is protests directed at the referee and demonstrated disrespect.

This means he will miss the clashes against Alavés, Valencia, Girona, and Villarreal.

Recently, we reported that a fan received a prison sentence for racially abusing Iñaki Williams. Back in January 2020, the player was subjected to racist insults from Espanyol supporters.

Reminder: Spanish side Athletic Bilbao is exploring various options to resolve the registration issue of Aymeric Laporte.

