RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Erling Haaland shares personal photo during city stroll

Erling Haaland shares personal photo during city stroll

The start of the season is approaching
Lifestyle Today, 04:20
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland at Manchester City's club base Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed how he spends his time off the training pitch as he gears up for the new season. The forward shared a snapshot from his city walk in an Instagram story.

Haaland posted a photo showing himself in comfortable casual attire—a tracksuit—as he strolls down the street, holding his phone and car keys.

It's worth recalling that just yesterday, Erling Haaland celebrated three years since his Premier League debut. The Norwegian made his first appearance in 2022, immediately making an impact with a brace against West Ham.

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has featured in 146 matches across all competitions, racking up an impressive 124 goals and 21 assists.

It's also notable that Haaland made the move to England from Borussia Dortmund, with the Citizens paying €60 million for his transfer. During his time with the German side, Erling played 89 matches in all competitions, netting 86 goals and providing 23 assists.

Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Yesterday, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores