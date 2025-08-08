Erling Haaland shares personal photo during city stroll

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed how he spends his time off the training pitch as he gears up for the new season. The forward shared a snapshot from his city walk in an Instagram story.

Haaland posted a photo showing himself in comfortable casual attire—a tracksuit—as he strolls down the street, holding his phone and car keys.

It's worth recalling that just yesterday, Erling Haaland celebrated three years since his Premier League debut. The Norwegian made his first appearance in 2022, immediately making an impact with a brace against West Ham.

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has featured in 146 matches across all competitions, racking up an impressive 124 goals and 21 assists.

It's also notable that Haaland made the move to England from Borussia Dortmund, with the Citizens paying €60 million for his transfer. During his time with the German side, Erling played 89 matches in all competitions, netting 86 goals and providing 23 assists.