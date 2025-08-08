Incredible commitment! Footage from Manchester City training proves Guardiola's genius

This kind of charisma and passion for the beautiful game is something to envy.

Details: Yesterday, footage from Manchester City’s training session went viral on X, showing the Citizens’ head coach, 54-year-old Pep Guardiola, explaining tactical nuances to his players with remarkable intensity and emotion.

First to feel Guardiola’s wrath was Rayan Cherki, who was criticized for frequent turnovers and a lack of aggression in winning the ball back—something that didn’t sit well with Pep.

🇪🇸🗣️ Pep Guardiola talking to Rayan Cherki in training after he lost the ball and didn't react fast enough. 🧠pic.twitter.com/9ZOGL8GqNi — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 6, 2025

Later, Pep’s frustration turned toward Jack Grealish and Doku, who failed to execute the wide attacks as instructed. Guardiola was displeased with their lack of initiative and the tendency to play the ball backwards.

Details, details, details — this is where Pep Guardiola comes alive. 🔍



Yesterday at Manchester City’s open training, Pep Guardiola is watching closely. First, Doku. Then Grealish. Both cut the ball back into the half-space for a cross… but the opposition doesn’t move. ❌ No… pic.twitter.com/oKlb6q3cgb — Keepitonthedeck (@Keepitonthedeck) August 6, 2025

Guardiola is renowned for his emotional and flamboyant presence on the touchline—such outbursts are nothing new for the 54-year-old Spaniard.

