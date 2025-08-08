Incredible commitment! Footage from Manchester City training proves Guardiola's genius
This kind of charisma and passion for the beautiful game is something to envy.
Details: Yesterday, footage from Manchester City’s training session went viral on X, showing the Citizens’ head coach, 54-year-old Pep Guardiola, explaining tactical nuances to his players with remarkable intensity and emotion.
First to feel Guardiola’s wrath was Rayan Cherki, who was criticized for frequent turnovers and a lack of aggression in winning the ball back—something that didn’t sit well with Pep.
Later, Pep’s frustration turned toward Jack Grealish and Doku, who failed to execute the wide attacks as instructed. Guardiola was displeased with their lack of initiative and the tendency to play the ball backwards.
Guardiola is renowned for his emotional and flamboyant presence on the touchline—such outbursts are nothing new for the 54-year-old Spaniard.
