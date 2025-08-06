Manchester City pulls out of long-awaited transfer. What's going on?

During the summer transfer window, Manchester City has been actively reshaping its squad, and it would make sense to revisit some of their previous targets that the club had pursued relentlessly a few years ago. But not all of those pursuits will come to fruition.

Details: According to former scout Mick Brown, one such case is West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who was recently cleared of accusations regarding deliberate yellow card offenses. Manchester City showed strong interest in the Brazilian two years ago, but the deal never materialized, and there’s no guarantee it will happen now.