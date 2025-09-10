Erling Haaland reacts to his performance in the wild match against Moldova

It was his one-man show

Norway national team striker Erling Haaland delivered an unbelievable performance in another World Cup 2026 qualifying match. The footballer shared his reaction to the game against Moldova on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted photos of his iconic yoga pose goal celebration, adding the caption “🧘🏼‍♂️🧘🏼‍♂️🧘🏼‍♂️🧘🏼‍♂️🧘🏼‍♂️”. These emojis symbolized the number of goals the Norwegian scored against Moldova.

Let’s recall, Erling bagged 5 goals and added 2 assists in the match. The encounter ended with a mind-blowing scoreline of 11-1 in Norway’s favor.

This victory has brought Norway even closer to their coveted place at the 2026 World Cup. They now have 5 wins in 5 matches with a stunning goal difference of 24:3, keeping them firmly on course to advance from the group in first place and qualify directly for the tournament.

The Italians, Norway’s main rivals in the race for World Cup qualification, trail by 6 points and have a game in hand.