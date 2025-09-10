RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Erling Haaland reacts to his performance in the wild match against Moldova

Erling Haaland reacts to his performance in the wild match against Moldova

It was his one-man show
Football news Today, 03:26
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Moldova Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Norway national team striker Erling Haaland delivered an unbelievable performance in another World Cup 2026 qualifying match. The footballer shared his reaction to the game against Moldova on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted photos of his iconic yoga pose goal celebration, adding the caption “🧘🏼‍♂️🧘🏼‍♂️🧘🏼‍♂️🧘🏼‍♂️🧘🏼‍♂️”. These emojis symbolized the number of goals the Norwegian scored against Moldova.

Let’s recall, Erling bagged 5 goals and added 2 assists in the match. The encounter ended with a mind-blowing scoreline of 11-1 in Norway’s favor.

This victory has brought Norway even closer to their coveted place at the 2026 World Cup. They now have 5 wins in 5 matches with a stunning goal difference of 24:3, keeping them firmly on course to advance from the group in first place and qualify directly for the tournament.

The Italians, Norway’s main rivals in the race for World Cup qualification, trail by 6 points and have a game in hand.

Related teams and leagues
Norway Norway Schedule Norway News
Moldova Moldova Schedule Moldova News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
Related Team News
Five goals from Haaland. Norway humiliate Moldova with 11-goal thrashing Football news Yesterday, 16:46 Five goals from Haaland. Norway humiliate Moldova with 11-goal thrashing
Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard in a match for the Norwegian national team Football news Yesterday, 04:27 Getting ready for the game. Haaland posts training photo with Ødegaard for Norway
Erling Haaland. Football news 08 sep 2025, 10:55 Norway coach does not consider Haaland's injury serious
Erling Haaland in the match against Finland Football news 08 sep 2025, 04:58 Getting ready for the match. Erling Haaland shares training photo with Norway national team
Several stitches required. Erling Haaland hit by team bus door Football news 08 sep 2025, 02:42 Several stitches required. Erling Haaland hit by team bus door
Norway national team coach outraged by... ball boys. What's the issue? Football news 05 sep 2025, 10:55 Norway national team coach outraged by... ball boys. What's the issue?
Related Tournament News
Historic. Cristiano Ronaldo equals unique record Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Historic. Cristiano Ronaldo equals unique record
Fans of the Italian national team during the match against Israel Football news Yesterday, 04:41 Political undertones! Italy fans boo Israel's national anthem
Kylian Mbappe before the match against Ukraine in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Football news Yesterday, 04:07 Kylian Mbappé shares personal photo from Parc des Princes ahead of match against Iceland
Gattuso with one of the referees during the match against Estonia Football news Yesterday, 02:09 Character doesn’t change! Gattuso gets into heated exchange with Israel national team players
Nico Williams as part of the Spanish national team Football news 08 sep 2025, 14:17 Major blow for the Basques: Nature of Nico Williams' injury revealed
Marcus Rashford comments on England's match against Andorra Football news 08 sep 2025, 07:21 Marcus Rashford comments on England's match against Andorra
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores