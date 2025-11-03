Erling Haaland joins elite Premier League trio for a unique achievement

Rewriting league history.

In the tenth round of the Premier League, Manchester City hosted Bournemouth and secured a 3–1 victory. One of the Citizens’ stars carved his name into the league’s record books.

Details: Erling Haaland scored a brace in the match. According to Opta, he has become only the third player in Premier League history to net two or more goals in four consecutive home games. Before him, this feat was achieved by Robbie Fowler — four matches — and Luis Suárez, who did it in five straight home appearances.

4 - Erling Haaland is only the third player ever to score 2+ goals in four or more consecutive Premier League home appearances, after Robbie Fowler (4 across 1995/1996) and Luis Suárez (5 in 2013). Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/vnVwLx5skH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2025

Interestingly, Pep Guardiola substituted the Norwegian forward in the 82nd minute, bringing on Omar Marmoush. After the match, Haaland playfully joked about his substitution.

