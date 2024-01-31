Erik ten Hag regarding Rashford's behavior

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 09:50
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag commented on the disciplinary issues of his player Marcus Rashford.

As quoted by the BBC, when asked about whether he enforces discipline with his players, he said:

"I am not involved in that, but discipline is needed in football, not only on the field but also beyond. Every player, every professional knows what is expected of them."

Ten Hag also commented on the fact that Rashford has received disciplinary action from him for the third time in 13 months:

"It has nothing to do with the case, but, as I said, let's focus on the game, let's move on. We need to concentrate on winning football matches. He has taken responsibility, and for the rest, it's an internal matter. The case is closed."

ecall that Rashford was previously suspended from the team as a result of a club investigation. There were also reports that the player could leave Manchester United and move to PSG.

Even though temporarily, Jadon Sancho has already left the ranks of the "Red Devils," joining Borussia Dortmund on loan.

