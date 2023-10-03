Eric ten Hag has found an elucidation for the defeat against Galatasaray

Eric ten Hag, the head coach of Manchester United, offered his assessment of the match against Galatasaray (2:3) in the second round of the Champions League.

"Psychological errors, which we commit, are unacceptable at this level. They will be exploited. It is challenging to maintain control over them. This pertains to all of us. We were in the lead twice and had control over the course of the game. We all expect more," stated Eric ten Hag on TNT Sports.

Manchester United currently finds itself at the bottom of their group's table with zero points after two rounds of the Champions League. They trail Galatasaray by four points and Bayern Munich by six points.