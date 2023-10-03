Eric ten Hag has found an elucidation for the defeat against Galatasaray
Football news Today, 20:15
Photo: GETTY IMAGES
Eric ten Hag, the head coach of Manchester United, offered his assessment of the match against Galatasaray (2:3) in the second round of the Champions League.
"Psychological errors, which we commit, are unacceptable at this level. They will be exploited. It is challenging to maintain control over them. This pertains to all of us. We were in the lead twice and had control over the course of the game. We all expect more," stated Eric ten Hag on TNT Sports.
Manchester United currently finds itself at the bottom of their group's table with zero points after two rounds of the Champions League. They trail Galatasaray by four points and Bayern Munich by six points.
Popular news
Football news Today, 16:57 UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven
Football news Today, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired?
Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
Football news Today, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender
About Today, 11:09 Such a punch wouldn't be allowed even in the UFC! VAR referees embarrassed themselves in London
Football news Yesterday, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:13 Manchester United has the worst record for goals conceded in the last 57 years Football news Today, 20:59 Jude Bellingham has entered the top five in the Champions League in a significant statistic Football news Today, 20:39 FC Bayern has extended two remarkable streaks in the Champions League Football news Today, 20:27 Arteta: Arsenal failed to craft sufficient attacking opportunities in the match against Lens Football news Today, 20:15 Eric ten Hag has found an elucidation for the defeat against Galatasaray Football news Today, 17:13 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 17:06 Real Madrid claimed victory in a challenging match against Napoli Football news Today, 16:57 UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven Football news Today, 16:56 Lens sensationally defeats Arsenal Football news Today, 16:56 Manchester United suffered a home defeat to Galatasaray, despite holding the lead on two occasions
Sport Predictions
Football 04 oct 2023 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023