EPL. Wolverhampton scored twice after 90 minutes and beat Tottenham

EPL. Wolverhampton scored twice after 90 minutes and beat Tottenham

Football news Today, 09:40
One of the leaders of the English Premier League - Tottenham - on the eve of the game with Wolverhampton was without several key players: Maddison, Perisic, Risharlison, Sessegnon, Solomon, Udogie and van de Ven could not take the field today because of injuries, while Romero was disqualified.

Without almost half of the main squad, Spurs failed to hold on to a winning result against a difficult opponent. Welsh striker Brennan Johnson scored the first goal of the game in the opening minutes. Wolverhampton's golden hour came in the added time of the second half: Sarabia beautifully dealt with the ball in the penalty area after a cross, and later Lemina shot in a fall past the goalkeeper.

Tottenham are still in second place, but risk missing out on Liverpool and Arsenal, who have not played their Round 12 games yet. After the international break, Spurs will meet Aston Villa on their field.

Wolverhampton is in twelfth place in the EPL. The next opponent of the "wolves" will be Fulham.

EPL. 12th round
Wolverhampton - Tottenham 2:1
Goals: Sarabia 90+1, Lemina 90+7 - Johnson 3.

