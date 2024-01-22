EPL forward helped run a training session for children with Down's syndrome

French forward Neal Maupay of Brentford made a very beautiful and noble gesture.

After winning the match against Nottingham Forest (3:2), in which Maupay scored the winning goal, he attended a training session with a team composed of children with Down syndrome.

❤️🇫🇷 Beautiful touch from Neal Maupay who helped coach the Brentford down syndrome team today, a day after his winner vs Nottingham Forest. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7rvnwKki4M — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 21, 2024

The 27-year-old striker took on the role of the head coach for such a team, causing delight among the children.

Maupay, currently on loan to Brentford from Everton, had previously played for the club from 2017 to 2019 before spending three years at Brighton. In the current season, Maupay has scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists in 20 matches.