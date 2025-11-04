ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Enzo Maresca Reports Pedro Neto Injury

Set to Miss the Upcoming Match.
Football news Today, 11:38
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea will face Qarabağ, but the London side will be without one of their key players.

Details: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca revealed that Portuguese winger Pedro Neto missed training and will not feature against Qarabağ due to a minor issue. However, the Italian coach confirmed that Neto is expected to be available for the weekend clash against Wolverhampton.

Chelsea will play away to Qarabağ in the UEFA Champions League, with kickoff set for 18:45 CET. The Blues currently have six points after three matches.

Reminder: Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca recently mentioned that he spoke with English midfielder Cole Palmer, telling him he should be ready to return to training soon.

