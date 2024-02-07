Enzo Fernandez's agent responded to rumors about the Argentine's desire to leave Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez's agent, Uriel Perez, has responded to rumors about the Argentine's desire to change clubs.

Earlier reports suggested that the Argentine footballer is unhappy in London and wants to leave the club because Chelsea's current situation does not align with his ambitions.

“Enzo’s desire is to stay at Chelsea and win trophies. We didn’t discuss with any other club, it’s not true. For sure he’d love to see Chelsea in different position but this is something that will happen with hard work”, told Perez.

After the 2022 World Cup, where Fernandez was named the best young player of the tournament, Chelsea paid €121 million to Benfica for his transfer. This made the 23-year-old Argentine the most expensive player in the history of the London club.

In the current season, the midfielder has scored 5 goals and provided 1 assist in 28 matches across all competitions.