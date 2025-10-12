ES ES FR FR
Enzo Fernández leaves Argentina national team camp. Reason revealed

Another setback for Argentina
Football news Today, 03:07
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has been forced to miss the upcoming Argentina national team match against Puerto Rico.

Details: The national football federation announced that the player has been diagnosed with inflammation in his right knee joint.

The 24-year-old featured for most of the friendly against Venezuela, which Argentina won 1-0 in Florida. However, after the match, Fernández experienced discomfort and had to undergo a medical examination.

Enzo becomes the latest Chelsea midfielder to pick up an injury, following Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos, who were previously sidelined.

This season, the midfielder has made ten appearances for the London club across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Reminder: Earlier, Franco Mastantuono also left the Argentina squad due to injury.

