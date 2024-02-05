RU RU NG NG
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 23

Football news Yesterday, 17:08
Over the course of several days, from Saturday, February 3rd, to Monday, February 5th, matches from the 23rd round of the English Premier League took place. Fans could anticipate thrilling encounters during this weekend.

Read also: Darwin Núñez has rewritten EPL history: the forward has updated one of the league's unique records

On Saturday, February 3rd, Tottenham visited Everton, while Brighton and Newcastle played against Crystal Palace and Luton on their home turfs. The following day, on Sunday, February 4th, Manchester United faced West Ham at Old Trafford, and Chelsea hosted Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, on this Sunday, Arsenal welcomed Liverpool at their home ground. On Monday, February 5th, Manchester City and Brentford concluded the 23rd round of the Premier League.

Premier League Matchday 23

  • 3 February

13:30 Everton vs Tottenham 2:2
Goals: Harrison 30, Braithwaite 90+4 - Richarlison 4, Richarlison 41

16:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace 4:1
Goals: Dunk 3, Hinshelwood 33, Buonanotte 34, João Pedro 84 - Mateta 71

16:00 Burnley vs Fulham 2:2
Goals: Fofana 71, Fofana 90+1 Palinha 17, Rodrigo Muniz 21

16:00 Newcastle - Luton 4:4
Goals: Longstaff 7, Longstaff 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73 - Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris 59, Adebayo 62

18:30 Sheffield United - Aston Villa 0:5
Goals: McGinn 12, Watkins 16, Bailey 20, Tielemans 30, Moreno 47

4 February

15:00 Bournemouth v Nottingham 1:1
Goals: Kluivert 5 - Hudson-Odoi 45

15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton 2:4
Goals: Palmer 19, Silva 86 - Cunha 22, Disasi 43 (own goal), Cunha 63, Cunha 82

15:00 Manchester United - West Ham 3:0
Goals: Hojlund 23, Garnacho 49, Garnacho 84

17:30 Arsenal - Liverpool 3:1
Goals: Saka 14, Martinelli 67, Trossard 90+2 - Gabriel 45+3

5 February

21:00 Brentford - Manchester City 1:3
Goals: 1:0 - 21 Mope, 1:1 - 45+3 Foden, 1:2 - 53 Foden, 1:3 - 70 Foden

PTeamGWDLGDPts
1Liverpool23156252:2251
2Man City22164454:2549
3Arsenal23144347:2249
4Aston Villa23144549:3046
5Spurs23135549:3544
6Man Utd23122931:3238
7West Ham23106736:3636
8Brighton2398642:3835
9Newcastle231031048:3733
10Wolves2395937:3732
11Chelsea23941038:3931
12Bournemouth2276930:4127
13Fulham23751130:3826
14Crystal Palace23661126:4024
15Brentford21641131:3622
16N Forest23561228:4121
17Luton22551232:4220
18Everton23851026:3019*
19Burnley23341624:4713
20Sheffield Utd23241719:5910

* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offense

Premier League. Round 24

10 February

  • 13:30 Manchester City - Everton
  • 16:00 Fulham - Bournemouth
  • 16:00 Liverpool - Burnley
  • 16:00 Luton - Sheffield United
  • 16:00 Tottenham vs Brighton
  • 16:00 Wolverhampton - Brentford
  • 18:30 Nottingham - Newcastle

11 February

  • 15:00 West Ham - Arsenal
  • 17:30 Aston Villa - Manchester United

12 February

  • 21:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea
