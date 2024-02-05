English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 23
Over the course of several days, from Saturday, February 3rd, to Monday, February 5th, matches from the 23rd round of the English Premier League took place. Fans could anticipate thrilling encounters during this weekend.
Read also: Darwin Núñez has rewritten EPL history: the forward has updated one of the league's unique records
On Saturday, February 3rd, Tottenham visited Everton, while Brighton and Newcastle played against Crystal Palace and Luton on their home turfs. The following day, on Sunday, February 4th, Manchester United faced West Ham at Old Trafford, and Chelsea hosted Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge.
Additionally, on this Sunday, Arsenal welcomed Liverpool at their home ground. On Monday, February 5th, Manchester City and Brentford concluded the 23rd round of the Premier League.
Premier League Matchday 23
- 3 February
13:30 Everton vs Tottenham 2:2
Goals: Harrison 30, Braithwaite 90+4 - Richarlison 4, Richarlison 41
16:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace 4:1
Goals: Dunk 3, Hinshelwood 33, Buonanotte 34, João Pedro 84 - Mateta 71
16:00 Burnley vs Fulham 2:2
Goals: Fofana 71, Fofana 90+1 Palinha 17, Rodrigo Muniz 21
16:00 Newcastle - Luton 4:4
Goals: Longstaff 7, Longstaff 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73 - Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris 59, Adebayo 62
18:30 Sheffield United - Aston Villa 0:5
Goals: McGinn 12, Watkins 16, Bailey 20, Tielemans 30, Moreno 47
4 February
15:00 Bournemouth v Nottingham 1:1
Goals: Kluivert 5 - Hudson-Odoi 45
15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton 2:4
Goals: Palmer 19, Silva 86 - Cunha 22, Disasi 43 (own goal), Cunha 63, Cunha 82
15:00 Manchester United - West Ham 3:0
Goals: Hojlund 23, Garnacho 49, Garnacho 84
17:30 Arsenal - Liverpool 3:1
Goals: Saka 14, Martinelli 67, Trossard 90+2 - Gabriel 45+3
5 February
21:00 Brentford - Manchester City 1:3
Goals: 1:0 - 21 Mope, 1:1 - 45+3 Foden, 1:2 - 53 Foden, 1:3 - 70 Foden
|P
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|23
|15
|6
|2
|52:22
|51
|2
|Man City
|22
|16
|4
|4
|54:25
|49
|3
|Arsenal
|23
|14
|4
|3
|47:22
|49
|4
|Aston Villa
|23
|14
|4
|5
|49:30
|46
|5
|Spurs
|23
|13
|5
|5
|49:35
|44
|6
|Man Utd
|23
|12
|2
|9
|31:32
|38
|7
|West Ham
|23
|10
|6
|7
|36:36
|36
|8
|Brighton
|23
|9
|8
|6
|42:38
|35
|9
|Newcastle
|23
|10
|3
|10
|48:37
|33
|10
|Wolves
|23
|9
|5
|9
|37:37
|32
|11
|Chelsea
|23
|9
|4
|10
|38:39
|31
|12
|Bournemouth
|22
|7
|6
|9
|30:41
|27
|13
|Fulham
|23
|7
|5
|11
|30:38
|26
|14
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|6
|11
|26:40
|24
|15
|Brentford
|21
|6
|4
|11
|31:36
|22
|16
|N Forest
|23
|5
|6
|12
|28:41
|21
|17
|Luton
|22
|5
|5
|12
|32:42
|20
|18
|Everton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|26:30
|19*
|19
|Burnley
|23
|3
|4
|16
|24:47
|13
|20
|Sheffield Utd
|23
|2
|4
|17
|19:59
|10
* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offense
Premier League. Round 24
10 February
- 13:30 Manchester City - Everton
- 16:00 Fulham - Bournemouth
- 16:00 Liverpool - Burnley
- 16:00 Luton - Sheffield United
- 16:00 Tottenham vs Brighton
- 16:00 Wolverhampton - Brentford
- 18:30 Nottingham - Newcastle
11 February
- 15:00 West Ham - Arsenal
- 17:30 Aston Villa - Manchester United
12 February
- 21:00 Crystal Palace - Chelsea