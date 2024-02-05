English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 23

Over the course of several days, from Saturday, February 3rd, to Monday, February 5th, matches from the 23rd round of the English Premier League took place. Fans could anticipate thrilling encounters during this weekend.

On Saturday, February 3rd, Tottenham visited Everton, while Brighton and Newcastle played against Crystal Palace and Luton on their home turfs. The following day, on Sunday, February 4th, Manchester United faced West Ham at Old Trafford, and Chelsea hosted Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, on this Sunday, Arsenal welcomed Liverpool at their home ground. On Monday, February 5th, Manchester City and Brentford concluded the 23rd round of the Premier League.

Premier League Matchday 23

3 February

13:30 Everton vs Tottenham 2:2

Goals: Harrison 30, Braithwaite 90+4 - Richarlison 4, Richarlison 41

16:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace 4:1

Goals: Dunk 3, Hinshelwood 33, Buonanotte 34, João Pedro 84 - Mateta 71

16:00 Burnley vs Fulham 2:2

Goals: Fofana 71, Fofana 90+1 Palinha 17, Rodrigo Muniz 21

16:00 Newcastle - Luton 4:4

Goals: Longstaff 7, Longstaff 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73 - Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris 59, Adebayo 62

18:30 Sheffield United - Aston Villa 0:5

Goals: McGinn 12, Watkins 16, Bailey 20, Tielemans 30, Moreno 47

4 February

15:00 Bournemouth v Nottingham 1:1

Goals: Kluivert 5 - Hudson-Odoi 45

15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton 2:4

Goals: Palmer 19, Silva 86 - Cunha 22, Disasi 43 (own goal), Cunha 63, Cunha 82

15:00 Manchester United - West Ham 3:0

Goals: Hojlund 23, Garnacho 49, Garnacho 84

17:30 Arsenal - Liverpool 3:1

Goals: Saka 14, Martinelli 67, Trossard 90+2 - Gabriel 45+3

5 February

21:00 Brentford - Manchester City 1:3

Goals: 1:0 - 21 Mope, 1:1 - 45+3 Foden, 1:2 - 53 Foden, 1:3 - 70 Foden

P Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Liverpool 23 15 6 2 52:22 51 2 Man City 22 16 4 4 54:25 49 3 Arsenal 23 14 4 3 47:22 49 4 Aston Villa 23 14 4 5 49:30 46 5 Spurs 23 13 5 5 49:35 44 6 Man Utd 23 12 2 9 31:32 38 7 West Ham 23 10 6 7 36:36 36 8 Brighton 23 9 8 6 42:38 35 9 Newcastle 23 10 3 10 48:37 33 10 Wolves 23 9 5 9 37:37 32 11 Chelsea 23 9 4 10 38:39 31 12 Bournemouth 22 7 6 9 30:41 27 13 Fulham 23 7 5 11 30:38 26 14 Crystal Palace 23 6 6 11 26:40 24 15 Brentford 21 6 4 11 31:36 22 16 N Forest 23 5 6 12 28:41 21 17 Luton 22 5 5 12 32:42 20 18 Everton 23 8 5 10 26:30 19* 19 Burnley 23 3 4 16 24:47 13 20 Sheffield Utd 23 2 4 17 19:59 10

* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offense

Premier League. Round 24

10 February

13:30 Manchester City - Everton

16:00 Fulham - Bournemouth

16:00 Liverpool - Burnley

16:00 Luton - Sheffield United

16:00 Tottenham vs Brighton

16:00 Wolverhampton - Brentford

18:30 Nottingham - Newcastle

11 February

15:00 West Ham - Arsenal

17:30 Aston Villa - Manchester United

12 February