English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22
Midweek fixtures in the English Premier League will unfold during the 22nd round, with all matches taking place over three days from January 30th to February 1st. Several crucial and exciting matchups await fans during this period.
On Tuesday, January 30th, one of the title contenders, Arsenal, will travel to face Nottingham Forest. Additionally, Aston Villa will host Newcastle United on the same day.
On Wednesday, January 31st, Pep Guardiola's team will welcome Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, and Tottenham will face Brentford. The highlight of the 22nd round will be the central fixture where Liverpool, currently leading the table with 48 points after 21 rounds, will host Chelsea at Anfield.
On Thursday, February 1st, in the concluding match of the round, Manchester United will visit Wolverhampton. This match holds significant importance for Ten Hag's team as they currently occupy the eighth position with 32 points, and the battle for European spots intensifies.
Time - CET
Premier League Matchday 22
30 January
- 20:30 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
- 20:45 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town
- 20:45 Fulham v Everton
- 21:00 Crystal Palace - Sheffield United
- 21:15 Aston Villa - Newcastle United
31 January
- 20:30 Manchester City - Burnley
- 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
- 21:15 Liverpool - Chelsea
1 February
- 20:30 West Ham United - Bournemouth
- 21:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester United
EPL standings
|P
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|21
|14
|6
|1
|47:18
|48
|2
|Man City
|20
|13
|4
|3
|48:23
|43
|3
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|4
|4
|42:20
|43
|4
|Aston Villa
|21
|13
|4
|4
|43:27
|43
|5
|Spurs
|21
|12
|4
|5
|44:31
|40
|6
|West Ham
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35:32
|35
|7
|Brighton
|21
|8
|8
|5
|38:33
|32
|8
|Man Utd
|21
|10
|2
|9
|24:29
|32
|9
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|4
|8
|35:31
|31
|10
|Newcastle
|21
|9
|2
|10
|41:32
|29
|11
|Wolves
|21
|8
|5
|8
|30:31
|29
|12
|Bournemouth
|20
|7
|4
|9
|28:39
|25
|13
|Fulham
|20
|7
|3
|10
|28:35
|24
|14
|Brentford
|20
|6
|4
|10
|29:33
|22
|15
|Crystal Palace
|21
|5
|6
|10
|22:34
|21
|16
|N Forest
|21
|5
|5
|11
|26:38
|20
|17
|Everton
|21
|8
|3
|9
|24:28
|17*
|18
|Luton
|20
|4
|4
|12
|24:38
|16
|19
|Burnley
|21
|3
|3
|15
|21:42
|12
|20
|Sheffield Utd
|21
|2
|4
|15
|17:51
|10
* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence
Premier League Matchday 23
3 February
- 13:30 Everton vs Tottenham
- 16:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace
- 16:00 Burnley - Fulham
- 16:00 Newcastle - Luton
- 18:30 Sheffield - Aton Villa
4 February
- 15:00 Bournemouth - Nottingham
- 15:00 Chelsea - Wolverhampton
- 15:00 Manchester United - West Ham
- 17:30 Arsenal - Liverpool
5 February
- 21:00 Brentford - Manchester City