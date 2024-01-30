RU RU NG NG KE KE
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22

Midweek fixtures in the English Premier League will unfold during the 22nd round, with all matches taking place over three days from January 30th to February 1st. Several crucial and exciting matchups await fans during this period.

On Tuesday, January 30th, one of the title contenders, Arsenal, will travel to face Nottingham Forest. Additionally, Aston Villa will host Newcastle United on the same day.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Pep Guardiola's team will welcome Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, and Tottenham will face Brentford. The highlight of the 22nd round will be the central fixture where Liverpool, currently leading the table with 48 points after 21 rounds, will host Chelsea at Anfield.

On Thursday, February 1st, in the concluding match of the round, Manchester United will visit Wolverhampton. This match holds significant importance for Ten Hag's team as they currently occupy the eighth position with 32 points, and the battle for European spots intensifies.

Time - CET

Premier League Matchday 22

30 January

  • 20:30 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
  • 20:45 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town
  • 20:45 Fulham v Everton
  • 21:00 Crystal Palace - Sheffield United
  • 21:15 Aston Villa - Newcastle United

31 January

  • 20:30 Manchester City - Burnley
  • 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
  • 21:15 Liverpool - Chelsea

1 February

  • 20:30 West Ham United - Bournemouth
  • 21:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester United

EPL standings

PTeamGWDLGDPts
1Liverpool21146147:1848
2Man City20134348:2343
3Arsenal21134442:2043
4Aston Villa21134443:2743
5Spurs21124544:3140
6West Ham21105635:3235
7Brighton2188538:3332
8Man Utd21102924:2932
9Chelsea2194835:3131
10Newcastle21921041:3229
11Wolves2185830:3129
12Bournemouth2074928:3925
13Fulham20731028:3524
14Brentford20641029:3322
15Crystal Palace21561022:3421
16N Forest21551126:3820
17Everton2183924:2817*
18Luton20441224:3816
19Burnley21331521:4212
20Sheffield Utd21241517:5110

* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence

Premier League Matchday 23

3 February

  • 13:30 Everton vs Tottenham
  • 16:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace
  • 16:00 Burnley - Fulham
  • 16:00 Newcastle - Luton
  • 18:30 Sheffield - Aton Villa

4 February

  • 15:00 Bournemouth - Nottingham
  • 15:00 Chelsea - Wolverhampton
  • 15:00 Manchester United - West Ham
  • 17:30 Arsenal - Liverpool

5 February

  • 21:00 Brentford - Manchester City
