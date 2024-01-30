English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22

Midweek fixtures in the English Premier League will unfold during the 22nd round, with all matches taking place over three days from January 30th to February 1st. Several crucial and exciting matchups await fans during this period.

Read more: Liverpool vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

On Tuesday, January 30th, one of the title contenders, Arsenal, will travel to face Nottingham Forest. Additionally, Aston Villa will host Newcastle United on the same day.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Pep Guardiola's team will welcome Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, and Tottenham will face Brentford. The highlight of the 22nd round will be the central fixture where Liverpool, currently leading the table with 48 points after 21 rounds, will host Chelsea at Anfield.

On Thursday, February 1st, in the concluding match of the round, Manchester United will visit Wolverhampton. This match holds significant importance for Ten Hag's team as they currently occupy the eighth position with 32 points, and the battle for European spots intensifies.

Time - CET

Premier League Matchday 22

30 January

20:30 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

20:45 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town

20:45 Fulham v Everton

21:00 Crystal Palace - Sheffield United

21:15 Aston Villa - Newcastle United

31 January

20:30 Manchester City - Burnley

20:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

21:15 Liverpool - Chelsea

1 February

20:30 West Ham United - Bournemouth

21:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester United

EPL standings

P Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Liverpool 21 14 6 1 47:18 48 2 Man City 20 13 4 3 48:23 43 3 Arsenal 21 13 4 4 42:20 43 4 Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 43:27 43 5 Spurs 21 12 4 5 44:31 40 6 West Ham 21 10 5 6 35:32 35 7 Brighton 21 8 8 5 38:33 32 8 Man Utd 21 10 2 9 24:29 32 9 Chelsea 21 9 4 8 35:31 31 10 Newcastle 21 9 2 10 41:32 29 11 Wolves 21 8 5 8 30:31 29 12 Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 28:39 25 13 Fulham 20 7 3 10 28:35 24 14 Brentford 20 6 4 10 29:33 22 15 Crystal Palace 21 5 6 10 22:34 21 16 N Forest 21 5 5 11 26:38 20 17 Everton 21 8 3 9 24:28 17* 18 Luton 20 4 4 12 24:38 16 19 Burnley 21 3 3 15 21:42 12 20 Sheffield Utd 21 2 4 15 17:51 10

* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence

Premier League Matchday 23

3 February

13:30 Everton vs Tottenham

16:00 Brighton - Crystal Palace

16:00 Burnley - Fulham

16:00 Newcastle - Luton

18:30 Sheffield - Aton Villa

4 February

15:00 Bournemouth - Nottingham

15:00 Chelsea - Wolverhampton

15:00 Manchester United - West Ham

17:30 Arsenal - Liverpool

5 February