English clubs are targeting the signing of a Ghanaian forward
Football news Today, 09:01
Photo: twitter.com/JacobsBen / author unknown
Several Premier League clubs are competing to sign forward Ibramima Usman from Danish club Nordsjælland.
According to Ben Jacobs, Brighton and Crystal Palace are interested in the 19-year-old Ghanaian, but West Ham is currently the most persistent, although they haven't made an official offer yet.
Nordsjælland hopes to receive at least €15 million for Usman. In the current season, the Ghanaian has played 29 matches, scoring four goals and providing five assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €1.5 million.
West Ham is currently one of the most active clubs in the Premier League transfer market, also reportedly negotiating for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and previously facing rejection in their pursuit of Jhon Duran.
