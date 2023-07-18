RU RU
England's first ever female coach in men's soccer worked for a month

England's first ever female coach in men's soccer worked for a month

Football news Yesterday, 11:00
England's first ever female coach in men's soccer worked for a month

"Forrest Green" has decided to refuse the services of a female coach.

As the source writes, the club did not approve Hannah Dingley on a permanent basis. She worked as interim acting head coach for about a month.

It all comes down to the fact that the modest English club reached an agreement on a full contract with David Horsman, the current head coach of Southampton B.

Dingley gained worldwide fame after becoming the first female coach in England to lead a men's soccer team.

Although Forrest Green have found a new mentor, it is Dingley who will be in charge of the players in the two upcoming friendlies against Coventry and Everton's youth team, after which the spot will be ceded to Horsman.

Under Dingley's guidance, Forrest Green have only played one friendly match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The match was played one day after Dingley was appointed head coach of Forrest Green in early June.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
