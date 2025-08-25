End of an era. Rodrygo instructs his camp to seek a new club

RU RU ES ES FR FR
It appears his Real Madrid career is coming to an end.
Football news Today, 08:32
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Xabi Alonso took charge of Real Madrid at the end of last season, and now one player no longer features in his plans.

Details: Of course, we're talking about Brazilian winger Rodrygo. He's rarely in the starting lineup and sees limited playing time. According to The Athletic, Rodrygo has instructed his agents to look for a new club and is ready to leave as early as this transfer window.

Earlier, it was noted that at a Real Madrid pre-match press conference, head coach Xabi Alonso answered questions regarding Rodrygo’s future.

Reminder: This summer, the 24-year-old Brazilian was linked with Arsenal and Manchester City, but no concrete offers have been made. Last season, he played 54 matches for Real, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.

