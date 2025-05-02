End of an era. Gregg Popovich steps down as head coach of San Antonio

Gregg Popovich took the helm of the San Antonio Spurs in 1996 and has been the unwavering leader of the team ever since. However, the legendary era has now come to a close.

Details: According to renowned insider Shams Charania, Popovich has stepped down as head coach of the Spurs and will now focus solely on his duties as club president. He led San Antonio for 29 years.

Popovich—a Basketball Hall of Famer and the all-time winningest coach in NBA history with 1,336 victories—leaves behind a legacy like no other.

He guided the Spurs to five NBA championships—1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014—a franchise record. In addition, he was named NBA Coach of the Year three times: in 2003, 2012, and 2014.

