“I don't know where I am.” LeBron James uncertain about his future
After the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the NBA playoffs in the first round, American basketball legend LeBron James opened up about his future, giving his fans a reason to worry.
Details: The 40-year-old basketball star admitted that he still has a decision to make on this topic, as right now he doesn't know what comes next.
Quote: “I’m going to sit down and talk with my family, my wife, and my close circle to discuss it and see what happens. Then I’ll talk to myself about how long I want to keep playing.
Right now, I don’t have an answer to that question. Honestly, I have a lot to think about myself, so I don’t know what the roster will look like. I honestly don’t even know where I am right now,” James said.
Recall: The Los Angeles Lakers crashed out of the NBA playoffs after a five-game series defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 1-4.