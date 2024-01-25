RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Encouraging news. Two Chelsea footballers have fully recovered from their injuries

Encouraging news. Two Chelsea footballers have fully recovered from their injuries

Football news Today, 09:41
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Encouraging news. Two Chelsea footballers have fully recovered from their injuries Encouraging news. Two Chelsea footballers have fully recovered from their injuries

Forward Christopher Nkunku and defender Malo Gusto of Chelsea have successfully recovered from their injuries, as reported by the press office of the London-based club. Both players have resumed training with the team.

Nkunku, a 26-year-old forward, joined Chelsea from Leipzig in the summer for €60 million. Due to injuries, he has been sidelined for an extended period, featuring in only four matches this season and scoring one goal. The Frenchman made his debut for the London club in December but faced another spell on the sidelines at the end of the month.

Gusto, a 20-year-old right-back, was acquired from Lyon in January of the previous year but spent the second half of the season on loan to Toulouse. In the current campaign, the Frenchman has played in 19 matches for the Blues across all competitions, providing four assists. Gusto has been unavailable since mid-January.

The aristocrats currently hold the ninth position in the Premier League standings. Mauricio Pochettino's team has secured victories in their last three league matches.

Chelsea recently defeated Middlesbrough 6:1 on January 23, advancing to the final of the English League Cup, where they will face Liverpool.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face Football news Today, 10:35 VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face
The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner Football news Today, 08:01 The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner
UEFA scandal. Milan legend resigns over disagreement with Ceferin Football news Today, 05:24 UEFA scandal. Milan legend resigns over disagreement with Ceferin
Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Yesterday, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey
Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON
They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Yesterday, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago
More news
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 11:23 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has inked a new contract with the iconic Formula 1 team Football news Today, 11:17 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Serie A deal Football news Today, 11:00 Moneyball. How much does Kylian Mbappe earn? Football news Today, 10:50 A former Chelsea and Manchester United player will sign a contract with a Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 10:35 VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face Football news Today, 10:23 Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023? Football news Today, 10:16 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Basketball news Today, 10:02 EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 09:41 Encouraging news. Two Chelsea footballers have fully recovered from their injuries Football news Today, 09:11 Only five national teams advanced to the AFCON playoffs without victories in the group stage
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball 26 jan 2024 Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024