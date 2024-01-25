Encouraging news. Two Chelsea footballers have fully recovered from their injuries

Forward Christopher Nkunku and defender Malo Gusto of Chelsea have successfully recovered from their injuries, as reported by the press office of the London-based club. Both players have resumed training with the team.

Nkunku, a 26-year-old forward, joined Chelsea from Leipzig in the summer for €60 million. Due to injuries, he has been sidelined for an extended period, featuring in only four matches this season and scoring one goal. The Frenchman made his debut for the London club in December but faced another spell on the sidelines at the end of the month.

Gusto, a 20-year-old right-back, was acquired from Lyon in January of the previous year but spent the second half of the season on loan to Toulouse. In the current campaign, the Frenchman has played in 19 matches for the Blues across all competitions, providing four assists. Gusto has been unavailable since mid-January.

The aristocrats currently hold the ninth position in the Premier League standings. Mauricio Pochettino's team has secured victories in their last three league matches.

Chelsea recently defeated Middlesbrough 6:1 on January 23, advancing to the final of the English League Cup, where they will face Liverpool.