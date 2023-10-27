Emiliano Martinez names the condition for leaving Aston Villa

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez answered reporters' question about whether he was ready to change the team.

According to the world champion in the Argentina national team, he continues to believe that his team is capable of great victories.

“From the very beginning, I said I believed in Aston Villa's ability to win the Premier League or the Champions League. I still stand by that. I will only leave Aston Villa after we win the Premier League or the Champions League”, - ITASportPress quotes Martinez.

Martinez, who is 31 years old, has been playing for the English team since 2020. This season, the goalkeeper has played 12 matches for the team, in four of which he did not miss a single goal.

The Argentinean's contract with the club is valid until June 2027. According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the player’s value on the transfer market is currently estimated at 28 million euros.

After nine rounds of the Premier League, Aston Villa is in fifth place in the standings, two points behind the leader.