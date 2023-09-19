Emiliano Martinez named the main favorite for the 2023 Ballon d'Or

RU RU NG NG
Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez reflected on who might win the Ballon d'Or in 2023.

According to the star football player, the obvious candidate for the award is Inter Miami striker and Argentina captain Lionel Messi. The famous goalkeeper has no doubt that this particular football player will win the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

"We know who will win the Ballon d'Or - it's my friend Messi. I'm just proud to be included in the list of nominees," Martinez said, as quoted by Goal.

Previously, a list of candidates for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award appeared and Messi was included in it.

Interestingly, as of 2022, the Argentine has already won seven such awards and is the record holder in this indicator. Martinez is also included in the list of contenders for the Lev Yashin Prize, which is traditionally awarded to the best goalkeeper of the year. The Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on October 30.

