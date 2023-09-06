All the nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2023 have been announced
Football news Today, 13:45
Photo: fcbarcelonanoticias.com
The nominees for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award have been announced, France Football reports.
On October 30, the Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place at the Chateli Theater in Paris.
France Football named the nominees for the prestigious individual award:
Article updating...
- Yoshko Guardiol
- Jamal Musiala
- Andre Onana
- Karim Benzema
- Mohamed Salah
- Bukayo Saka
- Jude Bellingham
- Kevin de Bruyne
- Bernardo Silva
- Randal Kolo Muani
- Khvicha Kvaratsheliya
- Niccolò Barella
- Emiliano Martinez
- Ruben Dias
- Erling Holland
- Martin Odegaard
- Ilkay Gundogan
- Yassine Bounou
- Julian Alvarez
- Vinicius Junior
Last year, the definition system changed. The winner will be determined by success per season, not per year. We will remind that the last winner of the award was the French forward of Real Madrid Karim Benzema.
In addition, the online publication Goal named its favorites for the Golden Ball.
Popular news
Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news 01 sep 2023, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:45 All the nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2023 have been announced Football news Today, 12:48 2026 World Cup qualification starts. Argentina defend title Football news Today, 11:55 Former Manchester City player blames team for failed contract talks Football news Today, 11:09 The player of the Spain women's national team testifies to the prosecutor's office against Rubiales Football news Today, 10:28 PSG are kicking a key player. He will go to Qatar Football news Today, 09:54 Manchester United are considering the option of excluding Antony from the squad Football news Today, 08:00 Nagelsmann returns to work: there are two big proposals Football news Today, 06:00 Buffon called the true reason for the end of a career Football news Today, 04:30 Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer Football news Today, 03:18 Top 10 favorites for the Ballon d'Or 2023 published
Sport Predictions
Football Today UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023