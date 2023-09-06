All the nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2023 have been announced

The nominees for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award have been announced, France Football reports.

On October 30, the Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place at the Chateli Theater in Paris.

France Football named the nominees for the prestigious individual award:

Yoshko Guardiol

Jamal Musiala

Andre Onana

Karim Benzema

Mohamed Salah

Bukayo Saka

Jude Bellingham

Kevin de Bruyne

Bernardo Silva

Randal Kolo Muani

Khvicha Kvaratsheliya

Niccolò Barella

Emiliano Martinez

Ruben Dias

Erling Holland

Martin Odegaard

Ilkay Gundogan

Yassine Bounou

Julian Alvarez

Vinicius Junior

Last year, the definition system changed. The winner will be determined by success per season, not per year. We will remind that the last winner of the award was the French forward of Real Madrid Karim Benzema.

