EMERGENCY. The Slovak cycling team was robbed at the Olympic Village near Paris

The Slovakian national cycling team was robbed in the Olympic village near Paris, Championat reports.

According to the source, the unpleasant incident with the Slovak national team occurred back on Monday, 29 July.

10 cycling tyres, spare parts and several switches were stolen from Slovak athletes. The amount of damage is estimated at € 2.3 thousand. The coach of the Slovak Olympic cycling team filed a police report.

