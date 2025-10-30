ES ES FR FR
EFL Cup 2024/25: Quarterfinal draw revealed

Who will play with whom?
Football news Today, 02:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
EFL Cup 2024/25: Quarterfinal draw revealed Getty Images

On Wednesday, October 29, the final matches of the EFL Cup fourth round were played, and the quarterfinal line-up is now confirmed.

Details: The eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals are Chelsea, Cardiff, Manchester City, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Brentford, and Fulham. These sides will compete for a place in the semifinals.

Quarterfinal fixtures:

  • Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
  • Cardiff vs Chelsea
  • Manchester City vs Brentford
  • Newcastle vs Fulham

The quarterfinal ties will take place in December.

It is worth noting that the reigning champions, Newcastle United, remain in contention. The Magpies lifted the trophy last season after defeating Liverpool 2–1 in the final.

Reminder: Liverpool were eliminated in the fourth round of this year’s EFL Cup after a shocking 0–3 defeat to Crystal Palace — matching a negative record that had stood since 1934.

