Edmonton set a unique record in NHL history
Hockey news Today, 04:00
Getty Images
The Edmonton Oilers have achieved an absolutely unique record in the entire history of the NHL.
Edmonton is the first team in NHL history to concede no more than 2 goals in 12 consecutive NHL games and win all 12 of those matches.
It's hard to believe, but Edmonton's winning streak has now reached an impressive 14 games in a row.
Edmonton's Last 12 Games
- vs Columbus 4:1
- vs Calgary 3:1
- vs Seattle 4:2
- vs Toronto 4:2
- vs Montreal 2:1 OT
- vs Detroit 3:2 OT
- vs Chicago 2:1
- vs Ottawa 3:1
- vs Philadelphia 5:2
- vs Anaheim 7:2
- vs Los Angeles 3:2 SO
- vs San Jose 5:0
The last defeat for Edmonton was on December 20th in a match against the Islanders, with a score of 1:3.
With 55 points, the Oilers currently hold the sixth position in the Western Conference.
