Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring

Star Belgian footballer Eden Hazard spoke about what he is doing after finishing his football career.

According to the former Chelsea and Real Madrid player, he now has more time to spend with his family.

"Everything is perfect. I enjoy life, spend time with my family and children. I have achieved what I wanted and it is a wonderful life.

Of course, I watch football, my children play football. When I can, I watch TV and also do other things.

Nowadays I'm not bored without football, and that's good. Let’s see what happens in a few months,” Eurosport quotes Azar as saying.

Let us remind you that on October 10, Hazard announced the end of his professional football career.

His last club was Real Madrid, where he played 76 matches, scored 7 goals and made 12 assists.

Last season, the former Belgium captain played 10 matches, scored 1 goal and provided 2 assists.