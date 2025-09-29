Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié Doubtful for October Friendlies

Ecuador may be forced to play its upcoming October friendlies without star defender Piero Hincapié. The Arsenal center back is nursing a groin injury and has not featured in recent weeks, putting his availability in doubt for matches against the United States on October 10 and Mexico on October 14.

Hincapié’s situation has raised concerns both in London and Quito. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted the Ecuadorian missed most of preseason, a factor that contributed to his fitness struggles. Club officials are reluctant to risk him in games that carry no competitive stakes, preferring instead to focus on his full recovery.

Ecuador head coach Sebastián Beccacece has previously called up injured players, including Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia, but this case appears more complicated. Arsenal are counting on Hincapié to regain form quickly, especially with a Premier League fixture against West Ham looming this weekend.

For Ecuador, the friendlies are part of their preparation for the 2026 World Cup and could influence their FIFA ranking ahead of the draw. The absence of Hincapié would leave Beccacece without his most reliable defensive option, adding uncertainty at a critical stage of the team’s buildup.