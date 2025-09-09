RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ecuador Defeats Argentina 1-0 in Guayaquil to Close World Cup Qualifying

Argentina closed its South American qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 defeat against Ecuador in Guayaquil, according to La Nación. The decisive moment came at the end of the first half, when Enner Valencia converted a penalty in his 100th international appearance, marking his final competitive home game for La Tri. Despite the loss, Argentina finished top of the standings by a wide margin, having secured its ticket weeks in advance.

The match quickly turned complicated for Lionel Scaloni’s side. Nicolás Otamendi was sent off in the 31st minute for bringing down Valencia as he broke toward goal. With 10 men, Argentina relied on goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez to stay in the game, but in stoppage time the VAR called the referee to review a foul by Nicolás Tagliafico on Ángelo Preciado inside the box. The penalty was awarded, and Valencia struck down the middle for the opener.

The second half began with more controversy as Moisés Caicedo was shown a red card for a foul on Nico González, leaving both teams with 10 players. Scaloni introduced fresh options including Julián Álvarez, Franco Mastantuono, and Giovani Lo Celso, who came closest with a deflected shot over the bar. Ecuador, however, controlled possession and neutralized Argentina’s attempts, with Willian Pacho steady at the back and goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez rarely tested.

Argentina rotated its lineup after already securing qualification, resting Lionel Messi and missing Cristian Romero through suspension. Ecuador, under Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece—absent from the bench due to suspension—was also assured of a place at the finals but sought to finish high in the table. The Monumental stadium in Guayaquil was sold out, with supporters honoring Valencia before kickoff with a video tribute and ovation.

The night ended with heated protests, multiple cards, and another reminder of Ecuador’s resilience at home. For Argentina, the campaign still closes as dominant, while Ecuador celebrated its veteran striker and a statement win over the reigning world champions.

