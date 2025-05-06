Echeverri Reflects on Guardiola’s Style and Adjusting to Life at Manchester City

Claudio Echeverri has yet to make his official debut for Manchester City, but the young Argentine continues his adaptation to European football. In an interview with the club's official website, the 19-year-old midfielder shared insights into his first few weeks under Pep Guardiola and compared the Spanish manager’s training approach with that of Marcelo Gallardo, who coached him during his final season at River Plate.

“I was really nervous because there are so many top players here,” admitted Echeverri, who was called up for a match against Aston Villa but ultimately didn’t make the bench. According to Olé, he recalled Guardiola welcoming him warmly, saying he was happy to have him on the team and that the youngster could rely on him for anything. “I thanked him for the opportunity and told him I’m always available,” Echeverri said.

The teenager highlighted a key difference in training styles, noting that City emphasizes ball work: “Everything is about passing, possession, and rondos,” he explained. He contrasted that with Gallardo’s sessions, which he described as “a bit more physical”—a trait he believes is useful in competitive matches.

Though he didn’t overlap with Julián Álvarez, now at Atlético Madrid, Echeverri shared that the striker gave him some advice and offered support. As he waits for his first appearance, the former River prodigy continues to grow within one of Europe’s most talented squads.