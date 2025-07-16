EA SPORTS unveils first trailer for EA FC 26

Every year, EA FC fans get the chance to dive into a new edition of the iconic football simulator. Now, the trailer for the next installment has finally been released.

Details: The official EA SPORTS FC page has dropped the first full trailer of the upcoming game, captioned: “Innovations inspired by you, in every mode.”

It’s also been revealed that the game will hit the shelves on September 26. One month ahead of launch, on August 26, pre-orders for the football simulator will open.

Jude Bellingham will once again be the face of the cover—after already gracing it last year.

We also previously reported that an upcoming update might bring a reworked player career mode. According to the community page FC CONCEPTS, EA may introduce an open world to the player career mode in one of the future editions.

Reminder: EA FC 25 remains the most popular football simulator in the world, but the developers recently faced serious criticism. The controversy arose from a goal celebration added to the game that mimics the movements of a chimpanzee.