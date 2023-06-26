"Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend

The press service of Dynamo Kyiv has hinted at the return of forward Andriy Yarmolenko to the team.

An official club video featuring the player's profile was posted on their Twitter account. In addition, there are inscriptions saying "To be continued" and "Soon."

The forward recently left Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates and is now a free agent.

Yarmolenko, 33, played for Dynamo Kyiv from 2006 to 2017. He has appeared in a total of 340 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 137 goals and providing 90 assists. He has also played for Desna, Borussia Dortmund, and West Ham.