Dwindling in form Sekhukhune United FC face revived Richards Bay this evening

United want to solidify their pursuit for the PSL title while Richards Bay want to revive their campaign
Football news Today, 03:13
Mzwakhe Ngwenya Mzwakhe Ngwenya Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Picture by Sekhukhune United FC Linda Mtambo wants his side to win the Betway Premiership.

When the season started, Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo said he thinks United can do a Leicester City in the Betway Premiership.

Mtambo said his team had potential to be PSL champions and surprise everyone like the English Premiership side astonished the world when they won the EPL trophy.

That win five seasons ago to send shockwaves the world over.

That’s the case study Mtambo used in thinking Babina Noko can annex the PSL trophy and their start to the season, you could see Mtambo’s words coming to fruition.

The Limpopo side are still second on the table but their displays lately have took steam out of the belief they could challenge for the championship.

Apart from looking less sharp lately, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have looked solid in their games while Sekhukhune are dwindling in form.

They have 20 points from 10 matches and this evening they host Richards Bay at home. Richards Bay have been on the rise recently and for Sekhukhune to earn maximum points from them will not be an easy task.

While Sekhukhune lost 1-0 to Siwelele FC, Richards Bay drew 1-1 against Polokwane City.

Both teams will enter the Peter Mokaba Stadium with one thing in mind and that’s redeeming themselves from previous results.

The game starts at 7.30pm.

