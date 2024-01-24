During the NBA game, referees committed ten errors within a span of two minutes

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Basketball news
Steven Perez
During the NBA regular-season match between Charlotte and Minnesota, ten errors were made in a short span, as reported by the NBA.

According to the announcement, three erroneous decisions favored Minnesota, while six were in favor of Charlotte. Once again, a referee attributed a foul to the wrong Charlotte player—Brandon Miller instead of PJ Washington.

Additionally, two incorrect decisions in favor of Charlotte were made during a late-game episode when Karl-Anthony Towns had the opportunity to put his team ahead with a score of 125-126, but no rule violation was recorded. Thus, ten errors were committed within two minutes.

The NBA team Milwaukee Bucks has relieved head coach Adrian Griffin of his duties. He took over the Bucks in June 2023, and currently, the team holds the second position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-13.

The primary contender for the coaching position is Doc Rivers, who recently served as the head coach of Philadelphia. He departed from the 76ers at the end of the previous season after their playoff defeat to Boston in the second round.

