Douglas Costa could end up behind bars. The reason revealed

Brazilian at the center of a scandal

Former Brazil national team midfielder Douglas Costa has received a one-month arrest warrant.

Details: According to Globo Esporte, the reason is a significant accumulation of unpaid child support, reported by the media to amount to nearly 93,000 US dollars. The arrest warrant is valid for two years, allowing law enforcement to detain the footballer at any time.

It's noted that this is not the first such incident in Costa's career. In 2023, he also faced the threat of arrest for the same reason while playing for the American club LA Galaxy. The situation escalated again after his departure from Australia's Sydney FC, where his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

The player was given two months to settle his debts, but Costa stated that the process could drag on. Meanwhile, the court is reviewing the case behind closed doors, and a final decision on his fate could be made soon.

Reminder: Former Manchester City player at the center of a scandal. Kiki Musampa has been arrested for fraud.