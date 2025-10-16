Don't Underestimate Gabon: Peterside's World Cup Warning

Ex-Super Eagles Goalkeeper Cautions Against Complacency, Eyes Nigeria-Cameroon Final

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has issued a strong warning to Nigeria ahead of their vital 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff semi-final against Gabon in Morocco this November.

Nigeria secured their spot in the playoffs after a convincing 4–0 win over Benin in Uyo, finishing as one of the best runners-up in the African qualifiers. They now face Gabon, with the winner moving on to the final round against either DR Congo or Cameroon.

Speaking to Soccer Beat, Peterside stressed that Gabon, led by star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is a "fast-improving side." He said they were like Cape Verde as their recent performances show they are a team "on the rise" and could “pose a real threat if Nigeria were to underestimate them.”

The former international urged the Super Eagles to "maintain focus" and act like a true continental giant. He emphasized that Nigeria “must assert their superiority... in the encounter against Gabon, before potentially facing either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final round.”

Looking ahead, Peterside predicted a heavyweight final between Nigeria and Cameroon. He expressed hope for this clash as he noted that such a fixture would "highlight the strength of African football" and “demonstrate that Africa continues to produce world-class sides.”

A playoff victory would secure Nigeria a spot in the intercontinental playoffs – another chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.