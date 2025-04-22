Domínguez Hits Back at Critics Ahead of Crucial Libertadores Clash

Eduardo Domínguez responded with visible frustration during Tuesday’s press conference, ahead of Estudiantes’ must-win Copa Libertadores match against Botafogo. When questioned about his job security, the manager pushed back strongly, saying the scrutiny felt unwarranted, according to 0221. “They already wrote off Gago at one point and many others, but why not support a process that has brought success?” he said.

Domínguez emphasized that he still feels the support of the fanbase and rejected the notion that his position is under threat. “This kind of question feels like it’s meant to provoke a minority. I think it’s completely out of line,” he stated.

The Estudiantes coach stressed that his motivation remains intact despite the team’s difficult stretch. “I wake up every day with the same drive. I chose to work here, and I feel the respect of the fans,” he insisted.

He also made an emotional appeal to the club’s supporters ahead of what could be a pivotal night. “During the game, it’s Estudiantes out there, and we all want them to win. Maybe things aren’t perfect, but like any family, we stick together and fight through it,” Domínguez concluded. With pressure mounting, he urged unity as the team prepares for a defining Libertadores encounter.