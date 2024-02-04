"Does not look good". Ten Hag has spoken out about the Manchester United defender's injury

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez suffered an injury in today's match against West Ham in the Premier League. The Argentine had to leave the field prematurely in the 71st minute, making way for Raphael Varane.

Commenting on the defender's injury, Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, provided immediate remarks.

“Lisandro Martínez injury does not look good. Very bad for him, we wish Licha all the best. It’s very bad also for the team”, said ten Hag after match.

In the current season, Martinez has played only 10 matches in all competitions, contributing with one assist. The defender missed a significant part of the season due to a knee injury.

Manchester United secured a 3:0 victory over West Ham, with Garnacho scoring twice and Højlund netting a precise strike.