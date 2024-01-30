Doctors have blocked the record transfer in the history of the Premier League club

Brentford was ready to pay £31.5 million for the transfer of 18-year-old winger Antonio Nusa from Brugge, but the deal fell through at the last moment.

According to Ben Jacobs, during the medical examination, Brentford's doctors noticed serious knee problems and an imperfect condition of the player's back, which had already caused him to miss approximately two weeks twice.

Therefore, the doctors reported a high injury risk, and the club decided to abandon the transfer, which could have been the largest in Brentford's transfer history.

It was previously reported that Liverpool was interested in the midfielder, but uncertainty about the future coach and sporting director forced the "scousers" to postpone the transfer.

In the current season, the 18-year-old Norwegian played in 28 matches for Brugge, scoring four goals and providing three assists.