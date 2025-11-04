“Do You Think That’s Fair?” – Ronaldo Believes the Greatest Player in History Shouldn’t Be Decided by a World Cup

What does the player think?

Lionel Messi won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, and many fans began calling him the greatest footballer of all time. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has now weighed in on the debate.

Details: In an interview, journalist Piers Morgan asked the Portuguese star who he considers the greatest player in football history. According to Ronaldo, it’s questionable whether it’s fair to determine the best player ever based on just one tournament.

Quote: “You want the World Cup to decide who the greatest player in history is? One tournament with six or seven games—do you think that’s fair?” Ronaldo remarked.

Interestingly, in the same interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo also stated that Arsenal have what it takes to win the Premier League this season.

Reminder: Piers Morgan also asked Cristiano whether he believes Lionel Messi is a better player than himself. The Portuguese superstar responded firmly and directly.