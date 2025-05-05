RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Tennis news Djokovic loses ground. Updated ATP rankings after the Madrid Masters

Djokovic loses ground. Updated ATP rankings after the Madrid Masters

Tennis news Today, 07:26
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Djokovic loses ground. Updated ATP rankings after the Madrid Masters Getty Images

On Sunday, May 4, the final of the Masters series tournament in Madrid took place, where Casper Ruud claimed victory and secured the title. Following the tournament, the ATP rankings have been updated.

Details: Jannik Sinner retains the number one spot, despite dropping points after the tournament. Jack Draper made significant progress, climbing up to fifth place in the overall standings. However, the biggest leap came from Casper Ruud, who earned 900 points and soared to seventh position.

It's worth noting that Novak Djokovic lost points and slipped down one place. He now sits in sixth position with 4,130 points to his name.

ATP Top 10 rankings:

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Alexander Zverev
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Taylor Fritz
  5. Jack Draper
  6. Novak Djokovic
  7. Casper Ruud
  8. Alex de Minaur
  9. Lorenzo Musetti
  10. Holger Rune

Reminder: Casper Ruud now boasts 13 career ATP titles, though 11 of those have come at ATP 250 events. Last year, he triumphed in Barcelona at an ATP 500 tournament, which remained his career-best achievement until this victory in Madrid.

Popular news
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Genoa - : - AC Milan Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
-
AC Milan
-
14:45
Girona - : - Mallorca Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
-
Mallorca
-
15:00
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
-
Nottingham Forest
-
15:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:16 Campos could leave PSG? Premier League clubs are already on alert Motorsport News Today, 07:53 Fernando Alonso reacts to Aston Martin's disappointing performance at the Miami Grand Prix Football news Today, 07:36 Incredible money. Real offer... half a million pounds for Trent Lifestyle Today, 07:27 Serena Williams stuns in glamorous gown at Moda Operandi Pre-Met Gala in New York Tennis news Today, 07:26 Djokovic loses ground. Updated ATP rankings after the Madrid Masters Football news Today, 07:11 An unexpected guest appeared at Cardoso's press conference. The coach explained who he is Football news Today, 07:01 Mount fires up Man United ahead of Bilbao showdown after a thrilling 3-0 win in the first leg Football news Today, 06:52 Arturo Vidal congratulates his former club Bayern on Bundesliga title Football news Today, 06:36 Lewandowski included, Balde left out: Hansi Flick announces squad for Champions League semifinal against Inter Lifestyle Today, 06:16 Mauro Icardi heads to Miami for a romantic getaway with China Suárez
Sport Predictions
Football Today Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Will Petrojet break their losing streak? Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 Football Today Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025 Football Today Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Football Today Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Football Today Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today AFC vs Boavista: Who will cling to survival? Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores