Djokovic loses ground. Updated ATP rankings after the Madrid Masters

On Sunday, May 4, the final of the Masters series tournament in Madrid took place, where Casper Ruud claimed victory and secured the title. Following the tournament, the ATP rankings have been updated.

Details: Jannik Sinner retains the number one spot, despite dropping points after the tournament. Jack Draper made significant progress, climbing up to fifth place in the overall standings. However, the biggest leap came from Casper Ruud, who earned 900 points and soared to seventh position.

It's worth noting that Novak Djokovic lost points and slipped down one place. He now sits in sixth position with 4,130 points to his name.

ATP Top 10 rankings:

Jannik Sinner Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Taylor Fritz Jack Draper Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Alex de Minaur Lorenzo Musetti Holger Rune

Reminder: Casper Ruud now boasts 13 career ATP titles, though 11 of those have come at ATP 250 events. Last year, he triumphed in Barcelona at an ATP 500 tournament, which remained his career-best achievement until this victory in Madrid.