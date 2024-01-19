Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open 1/8 finals in three sets

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic easily advanced to the 4th round of the Australian Open. The 36-year-old Serbian tennis player defeated Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, ranked 32nd in the ATP, in straight sets.

Djokovic played nearly a flawless match, not conceding a single game on his serve throughout all three sets. He won the first two sets with a score of 6:3 each, and although the third set saw Etcheverry keeping the intrigue alive until the end, Djokovic dominated the tiebreak, winning 7:2.

Djokovic's next opponent will be the winner of the match between Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and American Ben Shelton.

It's worth noting that Stefanos Tsitsipas also comfortably advanced to the 4th round today.